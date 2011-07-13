TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island serial killer case revisited by '48 Hours'

A Gilgo Beach sign along the westbound side

A Gilgo Beach sign along the westbound side of Ocean Parkway in Suffolk. (May 9, 2011) Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By CHRISTINA MULLIGAN
Wednesday night the CBS show "48 Hours" dove into a case that has frightened and fascinated Long Islanders since November, when multiple sets of human remains were discovered near Gilgo Beach.

The show features several family members of the victims, including the sister of the Shannan Gilbert, whose disappearance in May of 2010 led to the initial search. Newsday reporter Andrew Strickler was featured on the show and viewers tweeted their reactions to the case.

Watch the show below and see what people had to say.

 

 

