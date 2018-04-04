How sweet is it to receive a lottery ticket from your parents on Valentine’s Day, one that translates into $34,934 a year for the rest of your life?

Just ask James Fannon, 31, of East Islip, who’s eyeing a new car after having hit the jackpot with a Win $1,000 a Week for Life scratch-off ticket, which was tucked inside a Valentine’s Day card.

“It’s a breath of fresh air,” said Fannon, one of the Long Island and Queens residents to walk away Wednesday with ceremonial New York Lottery checks, adding up to $23,400,000, presented at a ceremony in Plainview.

“It’s something my parents like to do instead of giving me candy,” Fannon said. The first ticket he scratched was a bust, but, as for the second, “I thought I was reading it wrong,” he said, so he asked his parents to double-check, according to a lottery release.

“Once I realized it was for real, I was a bit surprised,” he said, in what we might interpret as more than a slight understatement.

The winning ticket was bought at Pequa Spirits, 5151 Merrick Rd. in Massapequa Park.

Fannon, who is currently unemployed, opted to receive annual installments of $52,000, meaning a net check of $34,934 a year for the rest of his life, the lottery said.

“The first thing I’ll do is buy a new car,” he said.

Also walking away with an impressive check Wednesday was Peter Hess, a Brookhaven resident who considers himself an on-and-off lottery player.

Luck was in “on” mode for the Jan. 6 LOTTO drawing, with Hess, 60, holding the winning ticket for the $9,200,000 jackpot, the lottery said.

Checking the ticket a few days later, the construction worker says that, “when I realized I had won, I went straight home and called my sister in California.” Luck was also smiling on his sister, Carol Murphy, with whom he’s splitting the winnings, the lottery said.

Each is receiving a check totaling $2,113,982, after required withholdings, the lottery said.

Hess, who bought the ticket at King Kullen, 552 Main St. in Center Moriches, said that other than using some of the winnings to help family, “I have no immediate plans for the money.”

On the other hand, Zhao Yang Liu, a chef from Flushing, has been playing the $7,000,000 Cash Blowout scratch-off game for some time with hopes of a big win, the lottery said.

“I hoped and dreamed that someday I would win,” Liu, 46, said through an interpreter

That dream came, to the tune of $7 million when he bought a winning ticket at the Mitul Quickstop, 60-08 Main St., Flushing.

“I scratched the coin symbol and knew I won right away,” trying “to remain calm,” he said. On calling his wife, he said, “she thought I was playing a joke on her.”

Requesting a onetime lump payment, Liu will receive a check for $4,431,280, after required withholdings, the lottery said.

He was still up in the air as to just how he’ll spend the money, other than to start with paying off some bills.