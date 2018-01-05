TODAY'S PAPER
Clear Good Evening
Clear Good Evening
NewsLottery

Mega Millions numbers drawn for $450M jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot hits $393 million for

The Mega Millions jackpot hits $393 million for Friday's drawing. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Stan Honda

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game climbed to $450 million, just hours before the drawing.

The numbers drawn Friday night were 28, 30, 39, 59, and 70, and the Mega Ball was 10.

Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million. That drawing will be Saturday night.

Tips from past lottery winners, experts: Don't talk about it

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302.5 million. Powerball has odds of one in 292.2 million.

Both games are played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Puerto Rico also participates in Powerball.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Bobby Bloomfield, 68, had a warm meal at LI homeless shelters full amid brutal cold
Freeport resident Herman Nieto's dog Mike watches his Cold-weather tips for you, your pet and home
The East Hampton Airport signage in East Hampton, Officials: Bottled water available during well test
Ice accumulating over partially frozen Great South Bay Surging ice, winds threaten LI’s docks, marinas
Angelo Termini with his wife, Sarah. Termini was WWII veteran, postal worker dies at 93
Police respond to crash scene on Southern State Cops: Driver flees police, bails out, arrested
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE