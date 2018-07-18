Mega Millions jackpot rises to $422 million

Ever wondered what to do with $422 million?

The lucky winner of the current Mega Millions jackpot will have to start thinking about it.

With no grand prize winner after Tuesday night's drawing, the jackpot grew to $422 million, the sixth largest in Mega Millions history. The last jackpot was won on May 4.

Tuesday’s winning ticket numbers were 40, 41, 61, 66 and 67, and the gold Mega Ball was 12. The next drawing is Friday night.

Three ticket holders from New Jersey, Florida and Oklahoma won $1 million each after their numbers matched the five white balls, and 25 people won the third place prize of $10,000 when their tickets matched four white balls and the gold Mega Ball, according to the Mega Millions website.

The biggest ever Mega Millions jackpot, $656 million, was won in March 2012.