Feeling really lucky?

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is for $337 million — and if you don’t win that you have a chance to win $306 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The Powerball booty would be the 17th largest in the history of the game, with the largest being $1.586 billion; and the Mega Millions win would be the eighth largest, with the top prize so far at $656 million.

There were no claims to the top jackpot in Wednesday night’s $277 million Mega Millions drawing. The numbers were 10, 12, 20, 38, 41 and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier was 4.

And no one won last Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The numbers for that draw were 1, 3, 13, 15, 44 and Powerball 25. The Powerplay was 2x.

If you win the top prize in the Mega Millions in Friday night’s drawing you will also have the option to take $191 million in cash.

There’s also a cash option in the Thursday night Powerball drawing — $210 million.

Live Powerball drawings are on select lottery draw stations at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. on select lottery draw stations.