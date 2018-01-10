Amid all that lottery hoopla, Long Island has become Fantasy Island for two people in the past week.

First there was a $1 million Powerball second-place winner who purchased his ticket for last Wednesday’s drawing in Brentwood.

Then there was an even bigger winner — for first prize — in Saturday’s Lotto drawing who bought their ticket for an eye-popping $9.2 million at a King Kullen in Center Moriches, according to the New York Lottery.

Lottery spokeswoman Carolyn Hapeman said Wednesday the Powerball winner has come forward and lives in Brentwood.

“We’ve talked to that person and the retailer” but the lottery will reveal the winner’s identity at an unspecified date.

Hapeman said the identity of the Lotto winner, however, remains a mystery, and she encouraged that person to come forward.

“With all the hype over the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings last week, while nobody was looking someone won $9.2 million” from a Lotto ticket purchased on Long Island, Hapeman said. “We’re very excited at the prospect of meeting them.”

Last week’s two monster Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots totaled more than $1 billion.

The stores where the winning tickets were purchased were a BP gas station on Washington Avenue in Brentwood and a King Kullen on Main Street in Center Moriches.

Following Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, a cashier at the BP station, Reyna Vasquez, told Newsday that on Friday morning one regular had come in and whispered to Vasquez that he was the million-dollar winner.

The man, who wore dark sunglasses and a hood over his head, denied his claim when he was later approached in the parking lot.

Hapeman said the people at the stores that sold the winning tickets would not be eligible for a commission from either winning ticket.