TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 37° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 37° Good Afternoon
NewsLottery

New York Lottery: Another big winner on Long Island

Latest lottery winner scores $9.2 million Lotto jackpot, a few days after Brentwood man wins $1 million in Powerball.

A winning $9.2 million ticket was bought at

A winning $9.2 million ticket was bought at a King Kullen in Center Moriches, lottery officials said. Photo Credit: New York Lottery

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Amid all that lottery hoopla, Long Island has become Fantasy Island for two people in the past week.

First there was a $1 million Powerball second-place winner who purchased his ticket for last Wednesday’s drawing in Brentwood.

Then there was an even bigger winner — for first prize — in Saturday’s Lotto drawing who bought their ticket for an eye-popping $9.2 million at a King Kullen in Center Moriches, according to the New York Lottery.

Tips from past lottery winners, experts: Don't talk about it

Lottery spokeswoman Carolyn Hapeman said Wednesday the Powerball winner has come forward and lives in Brentwood.

“We’ve talked to that person and the retailer” but the lottery will reveal the winner’s identity at an unspecified date.

Hapeman said the identity of the Lotto winner, however, remains a mystery, and she encouraged that person to come forward.

“With all the hype over the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings last week, while nobody was looking someone won $9.2 million” from a Lotto ticket purchased on Long Island, Hapeman said. “We’re very excited at the prospect of meeting them.”

Last week’s two monster Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots totaled more than $1 billion.

The stores where the winning tickets were purchased were a BP gas station on Washington Avenue in Brentwood and a King Kullen on Main Street in Center Moriches.

Following Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, a cashier at the BP station, Reyna Vasquez, told Newsday that on Friday morning one regular had come in and whispered to Vasquez that he was the million-dollar winner.

The man, who wore dark sunglasses and a hood over his head, denied his claim when he was later approached in the parking lot.

Hapeman said the people at the stores that sold the winning tickets would not be eligible for a commission from either winning ticket.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Serena McCalla, Jericho School District's coordinator of science 46 LI students named Regeneron Scholars
A Cornell Cooperative Extension barge tends the lantern Board wants county’s help paying for testing
Police have released a new photo of a Cops: Probe continues into $92G Costco theft
Search salaries of Smithtown employees. Search salaries of Smithtown employees
Patti Ann McDonald, Det. Steven McDonald's widow, stands City honors Det. Steven McDonald with plaque
MSC Industrial Direct Co. chief executive and president LI company sees jump in sales, income
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE