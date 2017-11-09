This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Lotto ticket sold in East Patchogue worth $106G, lottery says

A New York Lottery Mega Millions ticket on

A New York Lottery Mega Millions ticket on March 24, 2015. Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
They didn’t win the big one in the latest drawing of Lotto. But second place certainly seems like nothing to scoff at.

That second-place ticket, matching five of six numbers plus the bonus ball picked in the drawing Wednesday night, was sold at the USA Gas station at 1365 Montauk Hwy. in East Patchogue, New York Lottery officials said.

Oh, and it is worth a cool $106,513.

No one matched all six of the numbers — 2, 15, 20, 26, 43 and 44 — drawn Wednesday, lottery officials said.

The second-place winner had five of those numbers plus the bonus ball, 49.

Nine winners statewide matched five of six numbers without the bonus ball, good for $1,417.

Another 608 had to settle for $23 after matching four of the six numbers, while 12,954 won $1 for matching three.

Lotto drawings take place Wednesday and Saturday and winning numbers are drawn from a field numbered 1 to 59.

Prizes can be claimed up to one year from the draw date.

The Lotto jackpot now stands at $4.4 million for Saturday, according to the state lottery website.

