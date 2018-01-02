TODAY'S PAPER
Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers

The prize for Tuesday night’s Mega drawing swelled courtesy of strong sales, New York Lottery officials say. Wednesday night’s Powerball pot is up to $440 million.

A Powerball lottery ticket is printed in Dallas,

A Powerball lottery ticket is printed in Dallas, Aug. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By Newsday Staff
The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing was $361 million and the winning numbers drawn were 1, 42, 64, 47, 70 and the Mega Ball is 22.

There were no jackpot winners in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, so Wednesday’s prize will be a whopping $440 million, according to lottery officials.

Live Powerball drawings are on select lottery draw stations at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Tips from past lottery winners, experts: Don't talk about it

The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. on select lottery draw stations.

Tickets for the Mega drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. If no one matches all five numbers and the Mega Ball, the jackpot will grow, lottery officials said.

