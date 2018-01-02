Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing was $361 million and the winning numbers drawn were 1, 42, 64, 47, 70 and the Mega Ball is 22.

There were no jackpot winners in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, so Wednesday’s prize will be a whopping $440 million, according to lottery officials.

Live Powerball drawings are on select lottery draw stations at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. on select lottery draw stations.

Tickets for the Mega drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. If no one matches all five numbers and the Mega Ball, the jackpot will grow, lottery officials said.