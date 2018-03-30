TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Afternoon
60° Good Afternoon
NewsLottery

Lottery: Mega Millions jackpot at $521M for tonight’s drawing

Mega Millions has only topped $500 million four

Mega Millions has only topped $500 million four times. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Stan Honda

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Dream big, because the top prize for Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is now $521 million, a $19 million increase over the amount predicted earlier in the day — and one of the largest pools ever for the nationwide lottery.

Officials said this is just the fourth time in the lottery’s history that the Mega prize will top $500 million.

Earlier in the day Friday the pool was projected at $502 million.

The last drawing, on March 27, was the 23rd straight drawing without a top-prize winner, the officials said.

Forty-six jurisdictions participate in Mega. Officials estimate the cash value of a sole winner to be $317 million.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

Harendra Singh walks out of federal court in Power on Trial: Mei wears a wire to talk to Singh
Uber headquarters in San Francisco. Here’s what LIers forget in Ubers most often
A basking shark cruises off Robert Moses State NOAA: Big groups of sharks off LI for 3 decades
Flu chart march 3 What this flu season looks like on LI
Christine Jorgensen, a former Massapequa resident who shocked How 12 LI women have changed politics, art, science and more
Karline Schmieder and her son, Graham, inspect a Where to shop “Fixer Upper” style on LI