Dream big, because the top prize for Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is now $521 million, a $19 million increase over the amount predicted earlier in the day — and one of the largest pools ever for the nationwide lottery.

Officials said this is just the fourth time in the lottery’s history that the Mega prize will top $500 million.

Earlier in the day Friday the pool was projected at $502 million.

The last drawing, on March 27, was the 23rd straight drawing without a top-prize winner, the officials said.

Forty-six jurisdictions participate in Mega. Officials estimate the cash value of a sole winner to be $317 million.