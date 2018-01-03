TODAY'S PAPER
Lottery: No Mega Millions winner, so jackpot now $418 million

Powerball jackpot remains at $440 million. That drawing is tonight.

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Jamaica, Queens, on Aug. 8, 2017, the New York Lottery said. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Stan Honda

There was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, so the top prize for the Friday night drawing is now $418 million.

The jackpot has been building since Oct. 13 when ticket holders in Michigan and Rhode Island won $42 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Mega Millions isn’t the only jackpot over $400 million.

Tips from past lottery winners, experts: Don't talk about it

The Powerball jackpot remains at $440 million. The next drawing for that prize will be at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday.

