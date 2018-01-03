There was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, so the top prize for the Friday night drawing is now $418 million.

The jackpot has been building since Oct. 13 when ticket holders in Michigan and Rhode Island won $42 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Mega Millions isn’t the only jackpot over $400 million.

The Powerball jackpot remains at $440 million. The next drawing for that prize will be at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday.