Mega Millions jackpot winner in Florida, but Powerball at $570M

Mega Millions lottery tickets at a Pilot travel

Mega Millions lottery tickets at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. on July 1, 2016. Photo Credit: AP / Gerry Broome

By Newsday Staff
And just like that, the duel of the climbing lottery jackpots was over.

A single Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, entitling the winner to the $450 million grand prize. It is the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The Mega Millions numbers Friday night were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 and the Mega Ball was 10.

Before the drawing, the jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball had been steadily rising during the week, to reach more than $1 billion combined. Long Islanders with dreams of becoming millionaires — at least — rushed to snap up tickets.

Tips from past lottery winners, experts: Don't talk about it

A million-dollar winner in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing had been purchased at a BP gas station in Brentwood. The winning ticket holder was one of five second-place winners Wednesday.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $570 million, the fifth-largest in the game’s history.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions was one in about 302 million, and the odds for the Powerball were one in 292 million.

