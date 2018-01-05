Long Island has a Powerball winner — of a $1 million ticket, that is.

The ticket holder is one of five second-place winners who just missed out on Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot of $460 million, according to the New York Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot has now escalated to $550 million for Saturday’s drawing.

That means nearly $1 billion is up for grabs between the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings this week.

The million-dollar ticket for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, which matched five-of-five numbers but not the Powerball, was purchased at a gas station on Washington Avenue in Brentwood, according to the New York Lottery.

An employee at the gas station said the winner has not come to the station to claim the prize.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot were 2, 18, 37, 39 and 42. The Powerball was 12.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The odds of winning the Powerball grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. The next drawing is Saturday night.

There was also no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, so the top prize for its Friday night drawing is estimated to be $445 million, the fourth-largest amount in game history.