Winning Pick 10 lottery ticket worth $500,000 sold in Nassau

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
A top-prize winning Pick 10 lottery ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Franklin Square, lottery officials announced Friday.


The winning ticket for Thursday's drawing was sold by Smoke Stax, a Franklin Avenue store. The prize may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The Pick 10 game jackpot was a one in 8,911,711 chance, according to odds on the New York State lottery website.

A person has a significantly better chance of being killed by lighting than of winning that jackpot as the lifetime odds for a fatal lightning strike are one in 138,849, according to the National Safety Council.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

