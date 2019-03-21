Powerball jackpot soars to $625M

TODAY'S PAPER
By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
It's happening — one of those super-mega-Powerball jackpots is up for grabs, the kind that gets you thinking about going out and buying, well, everything you've ever wanted.

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $625 million for Saturday's drawing. And the cash option is an estimated $380 million, lottery officials said.

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing, so the jackpot has, for the fourth time ever, exceeded $600 million.

Is that enough to buy a (fill in your dream purchase here)?

You bet!

This latest jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history, according to the Powerball website.

That sent the Powerball chairman reaching for a metaphor.

"A lot like the flowers in the southwest, this $625 million Powerball jackpot is a spectacular super bloom,” said David Barden, Powerball Product Group Chairman and New Mexico Lottery CEO. “It does not happen often — and when it does, everyone wants to be a part of it.”

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the December 26 drawing. Since then, there have been 24 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were 10, 14, 50, 53, 63, plus Powerball 21.

Four tickets matched all five white balls, but missed matching the red Powerball in Wednesday’s drawing to win a $1 million prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

