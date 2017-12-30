TODAY'S PAPER
Powerball jackpot at $384M for Saturday drawing

There was no top prize-winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, making the jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing $343 million.

A Powerball lottery ticket is printed in Dallas,

A Powerball lottery ticket is printed in Dallas, Aug. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
You have a chance to make your life a lot richer as this year draws to a close, or you can wait until the day after 2018 arrives.

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is for a $384 million jackpot.

And there was no top prize-winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing for $306 million, so you have a chance at even more big bucks when the drawing is held again Tuesday night — this time for a whopping $343 million.

Tips from past lottery winners, experts: Don't talk about it

The Mega Millions numbers drawn Friday night were 4, 10, 18, 28 and 62 and the Megaball was 7.

Live Powerball drawings are on select lottery draw stations at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. on select lottery draw stations.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

