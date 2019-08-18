TODAY'S PAPER
Winning $148 million Powerball ticket sold on Long Island

The single winning ticket was sold at a

The single winning ticket was sold at a Merrick gas station. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A winning Powerball ticket sold at a Merrick gas station made one lucky person $148 million richer on Saturday.

Merrick Gas & Repair Inc. sold the ticket with the winning numbers 18, 21, 24, 30 and 60. The Powerball was 20. The single winner of the $148 million prize purchased a Quick Pick ticket, according to the New York Lottery website.

The jackpot winner has not yet been identified, and staff at the Merrick Avenue store said they were stumped as to whom it could be.

“Many people come every day" to buy lottery tickets, staffer Ralph Younis said. “I don’t know.”

Three $1 million second-prize tickets were sold in Colorado, Ohio and Nebraska. A third prize $50,000 winner was also sold somewhere in New York State, according to the lottery website.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

