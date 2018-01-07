Someone is $560 million richer Sunday morning but the winning ticket was claimed far from Long Island.

A Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire matched all six numbers and the winner will claim the more than half a billion dollar jackpot, one day after another single ticket, sold in Florida, nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize.

Numbers for the Powerball jackpot, the fifth-largest in the game’s history, were drawn Saturday night.

The winning numbers: 12, 29, 30, 33, 61 and the Powerball 26.

The jackpot grew after no grand prize winner was selected in Wednesday’s drawing. The estimated cash value, which winners nearly always opt for, is $358.5 million for a single ticket.

Powerball is offered in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball had been steadily rising during the week, to reach more than $1 billion combined. Long Islanders with dreams of becoming millionaires — at least — rushed to snap up tickets.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A million-dollar winning ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing was purchased at a BP gas station in Brentwood. That ticket is one of five second-place winners.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions is one in about 302 million, and the odds for the Powerball is one in 292 million.

The winning ticket in Saturday’s Powerball drawing was purchased at Reeds Ferry Market, a 100-year-old convenience store in Merrimack, New Hampshire, about 25 miles south of Concord.

“I’m very excited and overwhelmed,” said store owner Sam Safa. He said that by selling the ticket it felt like he himself had won. The store will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The person who purchased the winning ticket had not been named Sunday morning.