Making a "Ready-to-go" kit

In the event of an evacuation, to avoid leaving your home unprepared, experts recommend creating an emergency "ready-to-go" kit - also known as a "go kit" or "go bag."

The following items should be among the supplies in your go kit. Put them in a backpack or duffle bag, and keep them near a front door or exit, to be ready in case you have to leave with little advance warning.

-Prescription medications and medical supplies

-Bedding and clothing, including sleeping bags and pillows

-Eyeglasses, personal care items

-Bottled water, battery-operated or hand-cranked radio and extra batteries, first aid kit, flashlight

-Car keys and maps

-Documents, including driver's license, Social Security card, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records, etc., in a water-proof bag

-A change of clothing, rainwear, sturdy shoes and protective gloves.

-Special items for infants, older persons,pets or persons with special needs

-Flip-flops (If you are directed to an emergency shelter, they will guard against foot-borne diseases)