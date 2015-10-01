TODAY'S PAPER
Making a "Ready-to-go" kit

Have a first aid kit handy in case

Have a first aid kit handy in case someone gets hurt during an emergency situation.

In the event of an evacuation, to avoid leaving your home unprepared, experts recommend creating an emergency "ready-to-go" kit - also known as a "go kit" or "go bag."

The following items should be among the supplies in your go kit. Put them in a backpack or duffle bag, and keep them near a front door or exit, to be ready in case you have to leave with little advance warning.

-Prescription medications and medical supplies

-Bedding and clothing, including sleeping bags and pillows

-Eyeglasses, personal care items

-Bottled water, battery-operated or hand-cranked radio and extra batteries, first aid kit, flashlight

-Car keys and maps

-Documents, including driver's license, Social Security card, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records, etc., in a water-proof bag

-A change of clothing, rainwear, sturdy shoes and protective gloves.

-Special items for infants, older persons,pets or persons with special needs

-Flip-flops (If you are directed to an emergency shelter, they will guard against foot-borne diseases)

