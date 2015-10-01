Making a "Ready-to-go" kit
In the event of an evacuation, to avoid leaving your home unprepared, experts recommend creating an emergency "ready-to-go" kit - also known as a "go kit" or "go bag."
The following items should be among the supplies in your go kit. Put them in a backpack or duffle bag, and keep them near a front door or exit, to be ready in case you have to leave with little advance warning.
-Prescription medications and medical supplies
-Bedding and clothing, including sleeping bags and pillows
-Eyeglasses, personal care items
-Bottled water, battery-operated or hand-cranked radio and extra batteries, first aid kit, flashlight
-Car keys and maps
-Documents, including driver's license, Social Security card, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records, etc., in a water-proof bag
-A change of clothing, rainwear, sturdy shoes and protective gloves.
-Special items for infants, older persons,pets or persons with special needs
-Flip-flops (If you are directed to an emergency shelter, they will guard against foot-borne diseases)
