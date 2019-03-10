Light heavyweight world titleholder Dmitry Bivol dominated Joe Smith Jr. en route to a unanimous decision victory Saturday night at Turning Stone Resort Casino in upstate Verona. All three judges scored the fight for Bivol 118-110 and 119-109 (twice).

The 29-year-old Smith has fought 27 times. He has won 24 of them, including against Andrzej Fonfara and Bernard Hopkins. Twenty of Smith’s wins have come via KOs.

Bivol runs his record to 16-0 with 11 KOs.

On the undercard, Maurice Hooker retained his WBO super lightweight title by defeating Brooklyn’s Mikkel LesPierre.

Callum Johnson beat Seanie Monaghan, the 37-year-old light heavyweight from Long Beach. Monaghan is 29-3 after dropping three of his last four bouts.