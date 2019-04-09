The Jacob deGrom narrative going into Tuesday night’s game against the Twins was all about scoreless-inning streaks, besting Bob Gibson for the quality-start record and the usual all-around awesomeness of the defending Cy Young winner.

Then a cold, sobering reality set in.

After a frigid, 46-degree first pitch, deGrom settled into an alarmingly mortal outing, one where he struggled with command and basically abandoned his slider after Mitch Garver took him over the centerfield wall in the second inning.

As shocking as that Garver bomb was, the Twins’ catcher did it again in the third, almost as if to hammer home the point that even deGrom can be human occasionally — just with far less frequency than the normal pitcher. The final line was startling: four innings, eight hits (three homers), six runs, one walk, three strikeouts. And a 3.18 ERA that felt like three times as large.

The immediate reaction to such an implosion — and again, this is by deGrom’s Olympian standards — is to look for the smoking gun, the reason everything wasn’t as perfect as we’ve come to expect from the Mets’ ace. Then again, you can’t be dominant forever. It’s not like deGrom was going to keep that 0.00 ERA into the All-Star break.

Garver’s first homer stopped deGrom’s scoreless streak at 27 innings, but it was Eddie Rosario’s third-inning blast that deprived him of passing Gibson, leaving both stuck on 26 consecutive quality starts. But he probably didn’t have history on his mind. Just survival.

It’s rare to see deGrom search so hard for answers, and his overreliance on a subpar fastball was an indication of just how bad he was going. After two innings, deGrom already was at 46 pitches, and that climbed to 76 through three. He routinely fell into three-ball counts, and didn’t seem to trust a slider that had been a lethal weapon in his previous two starts. His fastball averaged 96.1 mph, which was a few ticks below his mean this season.

Before Tuesday, deGrom had been a supernatural force, somehow elevating beyond his Cy Young self of last season. A year ago at this time, deGrom featured a fastball that averaged 95.0 mph with a 97. 3 max, according to BrooksBaseball.net. His slider averaged 90.4 with a 92.5 peak.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But this year, in his first two starts, deGrom’s fastball averaged 97.9 mph with a 99.3 max. And the slider? That jumped to 94.1 mph, with a 95.4 peak.

After wondering if deGrom could come anywhere close to last year’s history-making run, those readings started to entertain the notion that it might be possible. Either that, or deGrom — the new Cy trophy in tow — could be pushing himself too hard, too soon. Everyone just assumed it was the former, that deGrom had found another gear, like the cheat mode of a video game. He was in a different zone. I even asked Mickey Callaway before Tuesday’s game if deGrom was actually better this year.

“It seems like it so far,” Callaway said. “The thing that you can’t ever underestimate is, when he was pitching last year, he was not a Cy Young winner. All of a sudden, you’re a Cy Young winner, you probably feel a little bit better about yourself because of that work you put in the year before. He definitely looks better to me so far and the velo is definitely better.”

Callaway went on to trace a connection between confidence and the pumped-up velocity, describing a physical link between the two. Also, in the manager’s mind, the converse was true. If a pitcher felt vulnerable, the velo reflected that. We haven’t seen deGrom look vulnerable in quite a while. The last time he allowed more than three runs was nearly a year to the day — last April 10, when the Marlins got him for four in six innings in the Mets’ 8-6 win in Miami.

Tuesday it took 97 pitches for deGrom to finish his four innings, some of the worst you’ll ever see from him. That’s the narrative we’re going with anyway, until proved otherwise.