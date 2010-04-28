More concerns from Jack Abrams school parents

Town board member Mark Mayoka met with Huntington residents at Jack Abrams Intermediate School in Huntington Station Wednesday night to discuss safety issues amid concerns in the community the town has not done enough.

At the meeting Mayoka unveiled a website, savehuntingtonstation.com that will be launched soon and will feature a crisis map identifying "hot spots" such as code violations, blighted homes and businesses and graffiti. Residents will be able to post information to the site.

"This is a 21st century tool that will enable residents to participate in changing and revitalizing Huntington Station," Mayoka said. "This will expose the areas of issue in a timely matter which will expedite authorities."

The meeting was the latest in a series of gatherings hosted by various town board members in recent weeks after angry parents demanded action following gunfire near Jack Abrams during school hours in March. Parents asked that the campus be swapped with Town Hall, a former school. The meeting also came a day before Thursday's planned rally of parents from Heckscher Park to town hall to keep pressure on town and school officials to address the safety issue.

Wednesday night, residents peppered Mayoka with questions about code enforcement, the day labor site, and Section 8 housing. They also asked a police representative about increasing community police.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In answer to a question from parents, Mayoka said he was still committed to a Town Hall swap, despite the school board's 4-3 vote at their April 19 meeting to create a sixth grade center school at Jack Abrams in September. That vote came a week after the town board approved studying the feasibility of the swap.

The school board measure will make the district's other intermediate school, Woodhull, a building for fourth- and fifth-grade classes starting in September. The move, something school board president Bill Dwyer said he hoped would unify the district, has continued to divide the community over what is really best to keep all students safe.