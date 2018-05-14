10 things to know for today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEADLY VIOLENCE AHEAD OF U.S. EMBASSY EVENT

Several Palestinians are killed, and scores wounded, as thousands march toward the Gaza border while Israel prepares for the inauguration of a new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

2. WHAT DOESN'T APPEAR TO FIT WITH 'AMERICA FIRST'

Trump says he will help the Chinese telecommunications company ZTE get "back into business" after the U.S. government cut off access to its American suppliers.

3. WHAT POLICE ARE SAYING ABOUT INDONESIA BOMBINGS

Families with young children were involved in deadly attacks on a police headquarters and coordinated suicide bombings on three city churches.

4. WHO LEADS IRAQI ELECTION RESULTS

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The coalition of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr takes an early lead in the country's national elections.

5. FRANCE QUESTIONS PARENTS, FRIEND OF PARIS STABBING SUSPECT

Counterterrorism investigators want to know if Khamzat Azimov, 20, a French citizen born in the Russian republic of Chechnya, had help or co-conspirators.

6. MARIJUANA GROWERS DIVERSIFY WITH HEMP AMID CBD BOOM

A glut of pot and low prices for it in Oregon prompt some growers to switch to hemp to cash in on soaring interest in the cannabidiol extract from it that is a health craze, AP learns.

7. EVEN BIGGER SEX ABUSE SCANDAL RANKLES CHILEANS

The Marist Brothers congregation reveals that at least 14 minors were abused from the 1970s until 2008 by a brother who worked at two of the order's schools.

8. NOISY HAWAIIAN VOLCANO LAVA FISSURE PROMPTS MORE EVACUATIONS

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sends gases and lava exploding into the air, spurring officials to call for more evacuations near Kilauea volcano's summit.

9. SNOOPY MAY BE JOINING SONY

The Japanese electronics giant's music unit is buying a stake in Peanuts Holdings, the company behind Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

10. TRIAL ON TAP IN NFL TEAM'S MEMORABILIA LAWSUIT

A lawsuit accuses the New York Giants and QB Eli Manning of knowingly selling bogus "game-worn" equipment to unsuspecting collectors.