10 things to know for today

1. TRUMP DENOUNCES NYT COLUMN AS OFFICIALS CRY 'NOT ME!'

As the denials poured in from Cabinet-level officials, President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News it was unfair for the person to pen the editorial anonymously because there's no way to discredit it.

2. IRAN SUMMIT HOLDS KEY TO LOOMING SYRIA BATTLE

The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey are meeting in Tehran to discuss the ruinous war, with all eyes on a possible military offensive to retake the last rebel-held bastion of Idlib.

3. TRUMP CAMPAIGNS IN MONTANA, LAUDS KAVANAUGH PROGRESS

During a campaign rally in Montana, Trump sought to elevate Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation as a political litmus test for voters as he embraced a Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

4. KAVANAUGH AVOIDS MAJOR MISSTEPS IN CONFIRMATION HEARINGS

The appellate judge, 53, stuck to a well-rehearsed script throughout his testimony while avoiding any serious mistakes that might jeopardize his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

5. HOW BLACK WOMEN ARE ORGANIZING TO ENERGIZE VOTERS THIS FALL

As of this week, 39 black women are nominees for the U.S. House in the November midterms, including 22 women who aren't incumbents.

6. ON AND OFF SCREEN, BURT REYNOLDS FOLLOWED MANY PATHS

A sex symbol, serious actor, laughing stock, gold mine and comeback artist, Burt Reynolds, who died Thursday, followed long and conflicting paths.

7. WHO WON'T ANSWER ANY OBSTRUCTION QUESTIONS IN RUSSIA PROBE?

Rudy Giuliani says Trump will not answer any questions, written or in person, about possible obstruction of justice.

8. THE STABBING OF BRAZILIAN CANDIDATE COULD RESHAPE RACE

The wounding of a leading Brazilian presidential candidate has the potential to reshape the election contest after dramatically exposing the deep polarization in Latin America's largest nation

9. TWITTER'S BAN OF ALEX JONES RAISES QUESTIONS ON CONSISTENCY

Twitter's permanent ban of conspiracy-monger Alex Jones again underscores the difficulty many social-media services face in trying to consistently apply their rules against harassment and other bad behavior.

10. EAGLES BEAT FALCONS ON OPENING NIGHT OF NFL SEASON

Jay Ajayi had a pair of touchdown runs and Nick Foles caught another pass as the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons 18-12.