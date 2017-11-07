10 things to know for today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. LET'S 'MAKE A DEAL'

Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signals a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table."

2. WHO ADMITTED FAULT IN REPORTING SHOOTER'S PAST CRIMES

The Air Force did not submit Texas church gunman Devin Patrick Kelley's criminal history to the FBI as required by military rules.

3. WHOSE NAME WILL NO LONGER BE UTTERED BY AUTHORITIES

The shooter's name was missing from a news conference on the killings at a church in South Texas, and officials say it will stay that way.

4. ALL EYES ON EASTERN SEABOARD

Voters in New Jersey and Virginia are choosing new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on Trump.

5. GOP TAX BILL WOULD REPEAL DEDUCTION FOR MEDICAL EXPENSES

That means millions of people unlucky enough to face big medical bills not covered by their insurance would lose a valuable and versatile tax break.

6. SILICON VALLEY'S GREAT WEALTH BYPASSES WORKING HOMELESS

Homeless advocates and city officials near Google's California headquarters say it's outrageous that in the shadow of a booming tech economy thousands of families can't afford a home, AP finds.

7. HOW LEBANESE ARE VIEWING PRIME MINISTER'S RESIGNATION

They are convinced Saudi Arabia forced Saad Hariri to step down to wreck his compromise government with Saudi nemesis — and Iran ally — Hezbollah after Riyadh's proxy loss in Syria.

8. WHAT SPARRING LEADERS ARE NOW CLOSER THAN EVER

With Trump in Seoul and Kim Jong Un presumably in Pyongyang, the two, who have squared off with harsh words and the threat of nuclear war, are now nearer to each other than New York City's Trump Tower is to the White House.

9. FACE TO FACE WITH NEST'S SMARTEST HOME SECURITY CAMERA

As the AP discovered, the Nest Cam IQ has an uncanny knack for recognizing people, even when they're disguised.

10. NO RODGERS, NO CHANCE FOR PACKERS

Matthew Stafford passes for 361 yards and two TDs and the Lions beat the offensively challenged Packers, missing injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 30-17.