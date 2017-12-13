10 things to know today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEMOCRAT WINS IN STUNNING ALABAMA UPSET

Doug Jones won the state's special Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and Trump, who endorsed Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations.

2. SENATOR PARRIES TRUMP TWITTER JOUST

Kirsten Gillibrand gets the fight she wants after the president attacked her in a provocative tweet that claimed she'd begged him for campaign contributions and would "do anything" for them.

3. NYC SUBWAY ATTACK CASE OPENS, CLOSES QUICKLY

It took less than 24 hours for authorities to conclude that a would-be suicide bomber was responsible for the botched attack on a Manhattan transportation hub.

4. MINNESOTA GOVERNOR TO REVEAL SENATE SUCCESSOR

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sources tell the AP that Lt. Gov. Tina Smith is Mark Dayton's top contender to replace Al Franken, who announced his impending resignation last week following allegations of sexual misconduct.

5. WHO HAS EMERGED AS A KEY STAKEHOLDER IN MIDDLE EAST

Under Trump's inconsistent foreign policy, and in an era of an inward looking, America-first ideology, Putin's intervention in Syria became all the more poignant on the global stage.

6. WHAT ABBAS IS SAYING ABOUT US ROLE IN MIDEAST PEACE

The Palestinian president says his people will not accept any role for Washington in the Middle East peace process "from now on," following Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

7. WORKING-CLASS CITY IN WASHINGTON STATE TACKLING HOMELESSNESS

The city north of Seattle, hard-hit by the opioid epidemic, is trying an array of strategies to tackle homelessness, addiction and untreated mental illness, AP finds.

8. 'NOBODY SAVED US'

Jamey Anderson fled North Carolina's Word of Faith Fellowship church when he was 18, but more than a decade later, he still struggles to find his footing in a world that he doesn't understand — having been raised in a "cult," he tells AP.

9. SOLD NORTH KOREAN BRIDES FACE HARD CHOICES IN CHINA

Some of the North Koreans get along with their new families and are satisfied with their new life in China. Others are abused by their husbands or ignored or mocked by their new relatives and neighbors, AP learns.

10. 'HEY GOOGLE, SEARCH ...'

Matt Lauer. Bitcoin. DACA. Monkey selfies. Jeremy Lin's hair. Do-it-yourself eclipse glasses. Tom Petty's death. National anthem protests in the NFL and "Cash Me Outside" were the top trending searches for 2017.