10 things to know for today

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., left, joined by Rep.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., left, joined by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., listens during a House Oversight and Reform Committee meeting, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 26. Photo Credit: AP/J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press
\Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO'S CHANGING HIS TUNE ON WIKILEAKS

President Donald Trump declares "I know nothing about WikiLeaks" after its founder Julian Assange was hauled out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to face charges, a stark contrast to how candidate Trump showered praise on the hacking organization during his 2016 presidential campaign.

2. WIKILEAKS' STATUS IN THE MEDIA WORLD COMPLEX

Assange's arrest reignites a debate with no easy answer: Is the former computer hacker and founder of WikiLeaks a journalist or not?

3. INSIDE BUTTIGIEG'S 'COMPLICATED' RELATIONSHIP WITH PENCE

Openly gay South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg became a celebrated voice for LGBT equality, and as a Democratic presidential contender his rhetoric toward Vice President Mike Pence has hardened.

4. HOUSE DEMOCRATS MARK FIRST 100 DAYS

Democratic freshmen lawmakers are taking stock of their accomplishments, noting the stumbles and marking their place as a front line of resistance to Trump.

5. MEMORIAL SPOTLIGHTS MAN BEHIND NIPSEY HUSSLE RAP PERSONA

For a decade, Nipsey Hussle released much sought-after mixtapes that he sold out of the trunk of his car, helping him create a buzz and gain respect from rap purists and his peers.

6. HOW S. KOREAN BABIES BORN DEC. 31 BECOME 2-YEAR-OLDS THE NEXT DAY

South Korean babies become 1 on the day of their birth and then get an additional year tacked on when the calendar hits Jan. 1.

7. EX-OBAMA WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL CHARGED IN LOBBYING PROBE

Former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig has been indicted on charges of making false statements and concealing information in a federal foreign lobbying investigation that intersected with the Russia probe.

8. TALIBAN DECLARES START OF SPRING OFFENSIVE

The Taliban announced the start of their spring offensive despite talking peace with the United States.

9. ALABAMA HALTS EXECUTION OF MAN WHO KILLED PASTOR

An Alabama inmate convicted in the 1991 sword-and-dagger slaying of a pastor was spared from a scheduled lethal injection after the state was unable to lift a last-minute stay.

10. DECHAMBEAU, KOEPKA SHARE LEAD AT THE MASTERS

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka each shot a 6-under 66 in the opening round.

