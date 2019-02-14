10 things to know for today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BORDER SECURITY SEEMS NEAR A SERENE RESOLUTION

Congress is set to resolve its clattering brawl with President Donald Trump in uncommonly bipartisan fashion as lawmakers prepare to pass a border security compromise.

2. FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL MASSACRE ONE YEAR LATER

The anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre will primarily be about remembering the 14 students and three staff members who died in the third high-profile mass shooting in Florida since 2016.

3. WHO WILL STOP MAKING SUPERJUMBO JETS IN 2021

European plane manufacturer Airbus says it will stop making its superjumbo A380 in 2021 for lack of customers.

4. HOW THE EL CHAPO VERDICT IS BEING SEEN IN HIS HOME STATE

U.S. officials hailed the conviction of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman but in the drug lord's home state of Sinaloa, many residents say they don't expect the violence and trafficking to abate.

5. ISLAMIC STATE WAR MUSEUM HONORS FALLEN MILITIAMEN

Housed inside Baghdad's historic, Ottoman-era al-Qishla building, the war museum glorifies the sacrifices of thousands of mainly Shiite militiamen who died fighting the Islamic State group.

6. FENTANYL DEATHS FROM 'MEXICAN OXY' PILLS HIT ARIZONA HARD

Arizona and other southwestern states bordering Mexico have become a hot spot in the nation's fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl deaths tripled in Arizona alone from 2015 through 2017.

7. JOURNALIST CRITICAL OF PHILIPPINE LEADER RELEASED

Maria Ressa, the award-winning head of a Philippine online news site that has aggressively covered President Rodrigo Duterte's administration has posted bail and walked free after being arrested in a libel case.

8. EPA TO RELEASE PLAN TO DEAL WITH CHEMICAL CONTAMINANTS

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce a plan for dealing with a class of long-lasting chemical contaminants amid complaints from members of Congress and environmentalists.

9. CLEANING ROUTINE SHOWS PROMISE IN CURBING SUPERBUG INFECTION

A new study finds a way for people to cut their risk of developing a dangerous superbug infection after leaving the hospital.

10. WHICH NFL QUARTERBACK WAS TRADED TO BRONCOS

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to trade veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Broncos in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this year's NFL draft.