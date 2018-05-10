TODAY'S PAPER
10 things to know for today

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet former North Korean detainee Kim Dong Chul, raising his arms, upon his arrival with two other former detainees, Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song, behind Kim Dong Chul, Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Photo Credit: AP/AP / Alex Brandon

By The Associated Press
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'THIS IS A SPECIAL NIGHT FOR THESE THREE REALLY GREAT PEOPLE'

Trump welcomes home three Americans freed by North Korea and declares their release a sign of promise toward his goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

2. ISRAEL-IRAN TENSIONS ESCALATE

The Israeli military says it attacked dozens of Iranian targets in neighboring Syria in response to an Iranian rocket barrage on Israeli positions in the Golan Heights.

3. HAWAII VOLCANO PARK TO CLOSE AMID EXPLOSION CONCERNS

Scientists say the Big Island's Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

4. ELECTION STUNNER IN MALAYSIA

Malaysia's former authoritarian ruler Mahathir Mohamad would become the world's oldest leader at 92 should he be confirmed as prime minister.

5. SOME ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN LEGAL LIMBO

Federal authorities won't let some immigrants living in the U.S. illegally appear in court because they fear being denied the opportunity to deport them.

6. WHERE TRUMP IS OFF TO

The president is headed to a rally in Indiana, allowing him to target vulnerable Senate Democrats and mobilize his most fervent supporters on behalf of Republicans.

7. EUROPE FACES WAVE OF FREED TERROR CONVICTS

Authorities are at best improvising on how to handle the soon-to-be-freed avowed extremists who largely formed the first wave of jihadis streaming to Syria and Iraq.

8. WHITE HOUSE HOSTS AI SUMMIT WITH TECH FIRMS

Top U.S. tech executives and researchers will press Trump administration officials on investing in artificial intelligence and crafting policies they hope will strengthen the economy.

9. WHAT'S THAT SMELL

Skunk-like odor in a small seaside town in California comes from marijuana grows that some residents say are changing the community's feel.

10. WHO'S IN THE NBA'S FINAL FOUR

It's star-studded, featuring LeBron James, the defending champion Warriors, the top overall seed Rockets and Celtic Pride.

