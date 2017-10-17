Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. IN SYRIA'S RAQQA, ISLAMIC STATE GROUP MAKES LAST STAND

U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led forces battling the extremists in their de facto capital capture the city hospital, leaving militants holed up at the local stadium.

2. THE RISE AND FALL OF THE ISLAMIC STATE GROUP

Their brutally executed push for a "caliphate" in Syria and Iraq is no more, but forces battling the extremists will have to remain vigilant, while the battle for IS spoils have already begun.

3. TRUMP GETTING MORE OPEN TO CHATTING IN PUBLIC

The press-savvy president opines in the Oval Office, stops to talk on the South Lawn, chats on the tarmac as he boards Air Force One and gabs with reporters aboard the presidential plane.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

4. HOW A 'GRAYING' SENATE IS IMPACTING LEGISLATION

The age and health issues of some senators are complicating Republican efforts to push through a partisan agenda.

5. WHERE COUNSELORS ARE PREPARING FOR AN ONSLAUGHT

A week after fleeing in fear of wildfire, tens of thousands of Californians are drifting back into their neighborhoods, facing damage both physical and emotional.

6. HASHTAG 'ME TOO' PLACES EMPHASIS ON VICTIMS

With a single tweet, actress Alyssa Milano has motivated thousands of women to tell their stories of rape, sexual assault and harassment on social media.

7. MCCAIN CONDEMNS 'HALF-BAKED, SPURIOUS NATIONALISM'

The ailing Arizona Republican senator jabs at unnamed pushers of isolationist politics at his National Constitution Center Liberty Medal ceremony in Philadelphia.

8. TECH GIANTS MAY FIND FUTURE SHAPED BY EUROPE

For companies like Facebook, Google and Apple, Europe's culture of tough corporate oversight, not America's light-touch regulation, may soon rule their industry.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

9. RUTH BADER GINSBURG'S PERSONAL TRAINER SPEAKS OUT

In his new book, Bryant Johnson details the workout regimen that has kept the 84-year-old Supreme Court justice on the bench.

10. COMMISSIONER, NBA GREAT DIFFER

Adam Silver believes super teams — like the Warriors and Cavaliers — are good for business. Hornets owner Michael Jordan fears a league where the other 28 teams are "garbage."