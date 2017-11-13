This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 44° Good Morning
Overcast 44° Good Morning
NewsNation

10 things to know for today

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore waits to speak the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. POWERFUL EARTHQUAKE ON IRAN-IRAQ BORDER KILLS HUNDREDS

Iran bore the brunt of the 7.3 magnitude temblor, which sent people fleeing their homes in the middle of the night and was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast, authorities say.

2. TRUMP, DUTERTE MEET IN PHILIPPINES

Trump says nothing about human rights and both leaders ignored shouted questions from reporters about the Filipino leader's violent drug crackdown.

3. WHAT STATEMENT TRUMP IS TEASING AS 'MAJOR'

The White House suggests the president may designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism when he returns to Washington later this week.

4. SAUDI ARABIA SAYS IT WILL REOPEN YEMEN AIRPORTS, SEAPORTS

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels were criticized for the closure by the U.N. and aid groups who say it could bring millions of people closer to "starvation and death." The rebels vow retaliation against the kingdom.

5. ISLAMIC STATE GROUP IN SOMALIA COULD BE 'SIGNIFICANT THREAT'

Experts say its nascent presence in the country could grow if it attracts fighters fleeing collapsing strongholds in Syria and Iraq. The U.S. military this month carried out its first drone strikes against IS there.

6. EX-MEMBERS SAY CHURCH USES POWER, LIES TO KEEP GRIP ON KIDS

An AP investigation finds that a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina used positions of authority, deception and intimidation to bring children into the sect or keep them from leaving.

7. ROHINGYA BOY FLOATS ACROSS RIVER TO FLEE MYANMAR VIOLENCE

Nabi Hussain, 13, used a yellow plastic oil drum to cross the 2 ½-mile waterway to Bangladesh, a symbol of the desperation the persecuted Muslim minority is feeling.

8. MOORE THREATENS SUIT OVER STORY THAT COULD SINK CAMPAIGN

The Alabama Republican Senate candidate says he'll sue the Washington Post for publishing allegations that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl some four decades ago.

9. GLOBAL CARBON POLLUTION RISES AFTER 3 STRAIGHT FLAT YEARS

The report by the Global Carbon Project team dashes hopes that emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas had peaked.

10. WHO'S UNBEATABLE ON THE ROAD

Tom Brady threw three TD passes and the New England Patriots matched their own AFC record with their 12th consecutive road victory, pummeling Denver 41-16.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

Hillary Clinton supporter Haney Alexander, of Manhattan, was Trump vs. Clinton: A dramatic election night, 1 year later
On Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, the Senate unveiled Senators announce GOP tax plan
Dusk light fades behind the warmly illuminated royal See stunning images from around the world
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is warning Republican colleagues Schumer: Tax plan spells trouble for Republicans
Destruction caused by Hurricane Maria close to Roberto Damage from Hurricane Maria to Puerto Rico, St. Martin