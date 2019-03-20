10 things to know for today

TODAY'S PAPER
Zaed Mustafa, in wheelchair, brother of Hamza and

Zaed Mustafa, in wheelchair, brother of Hamza and son of Khalid Mustafa killed in the mosque shootings on Friday, attends their burial on Wednesday at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo Credit: AP/Mark Baker

By The Associated Press
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NEW ZEALAND HOLDS FIRST FUNERALS FOR MOSQUE SHOOTING VICTIMS

A father and son who fled the civil war in Syria for "the safest country in the world" are buried before hundreds of mourners.

2. DISNEY CLOSES $71 BILLION DEAL FOR FOX'S ENTERTAINMENT ASSETS

The deal paves the way for Disney to launch its streaming service, Disney Plus, and will also likely lead to thousands of layoffs.

3. WHERE TRUMP IS HEADED

The president is returning to Ohio, the state that foretold his 2016 victory and serves as the linchpin of his re-election effort.

4. SOUTHERN AFRICA REELING FROM IDAI

Zimbabwe is retrieving and burying bodies as Mozambique begins three days of national mourning for victims of a devastating cyclone and subsequent floods.

5. MAY PREPARES TO ASK EU FOR BREXIT DELAY

The British prime minister is preparing to ask for a short delay to the country's divorce from the European Union but the bloc may not decide how to proceed this week.

6. CONGRESS' INACTION ENDANGERS BLACK LUNG FUND

Federal budget officials say the program might not have enough to cover the cost of doctors' visits and medicines for about 25,000 retired coal miners starting next year, AP learns.

7. FDA APPROVES DRUG FOR POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION

The health agency approves Sage Therapeutics' Zulresso, an IV drug given over 2 ½ days to treat a condition that affects about 400,000 American women a year.

8. FOR DEVOTED DEMOCRATS, SPECIAL COUNSEL IS AN ICON

Robert Mueller has inspired his own genre of arts and crafts including paintings, jewelry, prayer candles, valentines and ornaments.

9. WOODSTOCK TURNS 50

Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers will headline one of the 50th anniversary shows commemorating the groundbreaking Woodstock festival this summer.

10. 'I CAN'T WAIT'

Alex Ovechkin and the Stanley Cup champion Capitals will visit Trump at the White House, but teammate Brett Connolly says he has chosen not to attend.

