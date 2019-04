10 things to know for today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'I AM HAPPY'

A Vietnamese woman suspected in the killing of the Kim Jong Un's half brother pleads guilty to a lesser charge in a Malaysian court and could be freed next month.

2. WHAT SOME DEMOCRATS ARE SAYING ABOUT BIDEN

They're questioning whether the former vice president, accused by a Nevada politician for unwelcome contact, is too out of step to run a successful 2020 presidential campaign.

3. RAP LOSES A RISING STAR

Nipsey Hussle, the skilled and respected rapper who earned a Grammy nomination this year, is gunned down outside his L.A. clothing store, authorities say.

4. HAMAS MAINTAINS FIRM GRIP ON GAZA

Despite wars, protests and local unrest, the Islamic militant group's rule over the blockaded territory is stronger than ever, partly thanks to Israel.

5. SENATE SHOWDOWN VOTE ON DISASTER RELIEF LOOMS

Trump feels antipathy toward the U.S. territory's government, and Senate Republicans are rebuffing Democratic demands for more aid for hurricane-wracked Puerto Rico.

6. KAMALA HARRIS' CALL FOR REFORM COLLIDES WITH HER PAST

The White House hopeful vows to overhaul the criminal justice system, but AP finds that as an official in California's justice system she often opted for a careful approach or defended the status quo.

7. TURKISH PRESIDENT DEALT SETBACK

Recep Tayyip Erdogan declares victory in municipal elections but the opposition's success in key cities deals a significant blow to his party's dominance.

8. TRAVELERS CARRY THE DARNDEST THINGS

A perfume bottle shaped like a grenade and a guitar shaped like a semi-automatic rifle are just some the items showcased on the TSA's social media accounts.

9. A 'SYMBOL OF GREED'

A new biography of former first lady Barbara Bush finds that her disdain for the current president dates as least as far back as a 1990s diary entry.

10. SEC NO LONGER JUST A FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

With Auburn off to the Final Four, the conference earned at least $32.1 million from the NCAA — just behind the Big Ten and ACC.