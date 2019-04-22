10 things to know for today

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. LOCAL GROUP SUSPECTED IN SRI LANKA BOMBINGS ON EASTER

The coordinated bombings that ripped through churches and luxury hotels, killing more than 200 people, were carried out by seven suicide bombers from a domestic militant group.

2. WITNESS DESCRIBES 'PANIC MODE' AFTER BOMBINGS

People were being evacuated, others were being dragged. Blood and ambulances were everywhere, says Bhanuka Harischandra, a tech company founder who saw the aftermath of the Sri Lanka attacks.

3. 'NOTHING WRONG WITH TAKING INFORMATION FROM RUSSIANS'

That's what President's Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says as House Democrats vow to step up investigations into campaign misconduct and possible crimes of obstruction detailed in special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

4. WHERE TRUMP SOUGHT HELP AS MUELLER PROBE BEGAN

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In 2017, the president asked senior intelligence officials to publicly counter news stories alleging that Trump's campaign had ties to Russia.

5. WHO REACHES TENTATIVE CONTRACT DEAL?

Stop & Shop supermarket workers and company officials say they've put together a contract agreement to end a strike that began April 11.

6. COMEDIAN WINS UKRAINE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

TV sitcom star Volodymyr Zelenskiy cruised to a landslide victory over incumbent President Petro Poroshenko in a crushing rebuke to the incumbent's five years in office.

7. CEDAR THE GERMAN SHEPHERD REUNITED WITH OWNERS

The dog, stolen nearly two years earlier, was found abandoned in Colorado. A microchip led to its human family.

8. EUROPEAN LANDMARKS IN NEED OF TLC

The devastating Notre Dame fire is a warning bell that all of Europe needs to hear since thousands of monuments and palaces across the continent are in need of renovations.

9. ONLY PASSENGERS ON BOARD

Tesla to show off technology required to make turn its electric cars into driverless vehicles.

10. HARRY AND MEGHAN'S FIRST BABY

Meghan's due date is fast approaching, so here are some key answers to your questions about the soon-to-be latest addition to the world's most famous royal family