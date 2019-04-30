10 things to know for today

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP SUES BANKS

The president and his family file suit against Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an attempt to block congressional subpoenas for his business records.

2. 'HE IS NOW PART OF THE HISTORY OF EVIL'

The suspect in a fatal attack on a California synagogue was a star scholar, athlete and musician whose embrace of white supremacy and anti-Semitism surprised those who knew him.

3. END OF AN ERA IN JAPAN

Japanese Emperor Akihito announces his abdication at a palace ceremony, as the nation embraces the end of his reign with reminiscence.

4. DROUGHT HITS PANAMA CANAL SHIPPING

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The restrictions on how deep the vessels can reach below the surface means large ships must pass through with less cargo, which translates into lower revenue for the voyages.

5. WHAT HAS BIPARTISAN SUPPORT

Trump and the Democratic leaders of Congress are coming together in search of a plan to fix the country's crumbling infrastructure.

6. MEMORY CENTER TAKES VISITORS THROUGH AFGHAN WAR

The Afghanistan Center for Memory and Dialogue seeks to salvage, protect and share memories and stories of civilian victims of the country's four decades of wars.

7. BIDEN LAYS BLUEPRINT FOR 2020

The former vice president says strengthening unions and promoting social and economic unity can restore Democrats to the White House.

8. MUSEUM CONDEMNS USE OF ITS ART BY GERMAN PARTY

An American art museum is demanding that a far-right party stop using one of its paintings, portraying a 19th-century slave auction, in a campaign poster.

9. TONY AWARD NOMINATIONS TO BE ANNOUNCED

The exuberant "Be More Chill", the adult "Hadestown" or "Tootsie," the crowd-pleasing show based on the movie, could be favorites for best new musical.

10. MVP FRONT-RUNNERS IN PLAYOFF HOLE

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Houston's reigning MVP James Harden are in some early NBA playoff trouble.