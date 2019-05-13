TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
NewsNation

10 things to know for today

A man browses his smartphone outside a fashion

A man browses his smartphone outside a fashion boutique selling U.S. brand clothing at the capital city's popular shopping mall in Beijing on Monday. Photo Credit: AP / Andy Wong

By The Associated Press
Print

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TENSIONS RATCHET UP IN PERSIAN GULF

Saudi Arabia says the damage to two of its oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates was a "criminal act." Iran warns of "adventurism by foreigners" to undermine the region's stability and security.

2. IS MILITANTS IN IRAQ STRIKE FROM HIDING

The extremist group keeps residents around northern Iraq in fear even after the defeat of the "caliphate," hiding in the mountains and emerging at night to kill and intimidate, the AP learns.

3. WHAT COMPANIES ARE BRACING FOR

How Beijing might retaliate against Trump's escalation of a fight over technology and trade that threatens to disrupt a Chinese economic recovery.

4. SWEDEN TO REOPEN RAPE CASE AGAINST ASSANGE

Prosecutors also say they will seek the WikiLeaks founder's extradition after he serves his 50-week prison term in Britain for jumping bail.

5. 'IT'S NOT LIKE COOKIES ON A BROWSER'

San Francisco is on track to become the first U.S. city to ban facial recognition by police and other city agencies as the technology creeps into daily life.

6. TRUMP, HIS BABY 'EXECUTIONS' AND THE REALITY

Trump accuses doctors of executing babies who are born alive after a failed abortion, oversimplifying a deeply complex issue, an AP Fact Check finds.

7. WHERE VIOLENCE, POVERTY REIGN

In San Pedro Sula, Honduras, caravans of migrants have formed in recent months to head north into Mexico and on toward the United States.

8. 2020 A DISTRICT-BY-DISTRICT FIGHT

Republicans are hunting for the right candidates — women and minorities in many cases — to help them recapture the House.

9. MIDTERM ELECTIONS UNDERWAY IN PHILIPPINES

The ballot highlights a showdown between Philippine President RodrigoDuterte's allies and an opposition fighting for checks and balances under a president they regard as a looming dictator.

10. AMAZON RACING TO DELIVER PACKAGES FASTER

And to do that, the company is turning to its employees with a proposition: Quit your job and we'll help you start a business delivering Amazon packages.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel Photos: Street clashes, demonstrations in Venezuela
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she agrees Pelosi agrees U.S. is in a 'constitutional crisis'
Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Sen. Amy Klobuchar 20 for 2020: What to know about the Democratic candidates
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday voted to House committee votes AG Barr in contempt
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search