10 things to know for today

Mamy Garcia comforts his girlfriend, Jackie Saucedo, during the Hope Border Institute prayer vigil Sunday in El Paso, Texas, a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store. Photo Credit: AP / Mark Lambie

By The Associated Press
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 29 KILLED IN 2 MASS SHOOTINGS OVER THE WEEKEND

A gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season. Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife, night life area.

2. TRUMP'S AWKWARD TWEETS IN SHOOTING AFTERMATH

The president tweeted support for a celebrity fighter and attacked political foes in the first hours after the tragedies.

3. WHO IS ACCUSED OF FRAUD, THEFT IN HANDLING OF YEMEN AID?

An AP investigation has found that more than a dozen U.N. aid workers deployed to deal with the wartime humanitarian crisis are accused of joining with combatants on all sides to enrich themselves from the billions of dollars in donated aid.

4. DESPITE WEEKS OF PROTESTS HONG KONG LEADER WILL NOT RESIGN

Carrie Lam says she doesn't think her resignation "would provide a better solution" even as a turbulent pro-democracy movement held a general strike Monday that lead to more than 100 flight cancellations and major traffic disruptions.

5. CHINA ALLOWS YUAN TO FALL TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 2008

Beijing might use devaluation as a weapon in a tariff war with Washington. The central bank blamed the exchange rate's decline on "trade protectionism."

6. KASHMIR'S SPECIAL STATUS REVOKED BY PRESIDENTIAL ORDER

The revoked law gives Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution and decision-making rights for all matters except for defense, communications and foreign affairs. The law also forbids Indians outside the state from permanently settling, buying land, holding local government jobs and securing education scholarships.

7. MOM CHANNELS GRIEF INTO ACTION AFTER JOURNALIST SON KILLED

Diane Foley has successfully pushed the U.S. government to overhaul the hostage rescue process, advocated legislation to punish kidnappers and pressed for additional attention for thousands of Americans detained unlawfully.

8. PUERTO RICO'S CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS CONTINUES

The island's Senate has filed a lawsuit seeking to oust Pedro Pierluisi who was recently sworn in as governor.

9. JAPANESE ELECTRONIC MAKERS TEST 'FLYING CAR'

The large drone-like machine with four propellers hovered steadily for about a minute. The government is behind flying cars, with the goal of having people zipping around in them by the 2030s.

10. INJURIES DON'T STOP YANKEES FROM WINNING

A makeshift Yankees lineup pounded David Price in a 7-4 victory Sunday night that sent the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox to their eighth consecutive defeat.

