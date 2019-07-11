10 things to know for today

TODAY'S PAPER
By The Associated Press
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. UK: IRANIAN VESSELS TRIED TO BLOCK BRITISH SHIP IN THE GULF

Britain says three Iranian vessels unsuccessfully tried to impede the passage of a British commercial vessel through the Strait of Hormuz; Iran's Revolutionary Guard denied the allegations.

2. WHO IS DEFENDING EPSTEIN DEAL

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta stood by his handling of a sex-trafficking case involving now-jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein, insisting he got the toughest deal he could at the time.

3. AIR FORCE GENERAL ACCUSED OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

A senior military officer accuses the Air Force general tapped to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of sexual misconduct, potentially jeopardizing his nomination.

4. DIPLOMATS SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED

The abrupt resignation of Britain's ambassador to the United States over leaked cables critical of the Trump administration is unlikely to have a lasting impact on the U.S.-British relationship.

5. "IT WILL NOT BE EASY"

Democrats prepare for Robert Mueller questioning on July 17 as the former special counsel has made clear he's a reluctant witness.

6. WHICH STATE IS BRACING FOR POSSIBLE WEEKEND HURRICANE

A potential tropical storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico presents twin troubles for parts of southeast Louisiana.

7. WHERE U.S. PRODUCTS ARE A FIXTURE

Whether at upscale restaurants or corner stores, American brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi can be seen throughout Iran despite the heightened tensions between the two countries.

8. NEW HOLDING CENTER FOR MIGRANT CHILDREN OPENS IN TEXAS

A former oil field worker camp off a dirt road in rural Texas has become the U.S. government's newest facility for detaining immigrant children.

9. WEINSTEIN OVERHAULS LEGAL TEAM 60 DAYS BEFORE TRIAL

Harvey Weinstein is recasting his defense team yet again, this time a mere 60 days before he's due to stand trial in New York on sexual assault charges.

10. AMERICAN BASEBALL LEAGUE GETS "ROBOT UMPIRES"

The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional baseball league to let a computer call balls and strikes at its All-Star Game.

