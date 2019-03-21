10 things to know for today

TODAY'S PAPER
Marc S. Harris, lawyer for actress Lori Loughlin, talks to the media outside the federal courthouse on March 13 in Los Angeles.  Photo Credit: AP/Chris Carlson

By The Associated Press
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NEW ZEALAND BANS 'MILITARY-STYLE' GUNS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern bans the sales of semi-automatic and automatic weapons like the ones used in the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch that killed 50 worshippers.

2. US-BACKED FORCES OUST IS BUT VICTORY MAY NOT LAST

Down but not done, the Islamic State group could revive if governments continue to pit one ethnic or sectarian group against another.

3. 3RD PILOT AIDED PENULTIMATE LION AIR FLIGHT

An Indonesian official confirms that a third pilot was in the cockpit as the flight crew struggled to keep the plane aloft during the next-to-last flight of a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 that crashed in October.

4. POMPEO ENCOUNTERS HEZBOLLAH AT PEAK STRENGTH

The U.S. secretary of state hopes to use his first visit to Lebanon this week to step up pressure on Iran and its local ally, Hezbollah, but he could face resistance.

5. COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCAM PUNISHMENT COULD VARY

Experts disagree over whether many of the affluent parents — including Hollywood stars — charged in the scandal will actually spend time behind bars if convicted.

6. 'HE SAID HE NEEDED THE MONEY FOR THE METH'

A detective says a Salvadoran immigrant charged with four Nevada murders told police he robbed and killed his elderly victims because he needed money to buy methamphetamine, AP learns.

7. WHAT SCIENTISTS ARE WARNING

Historic flooding could soon deluge parts of several Southern states along the lower Mississippi River, where floodwaters could persist for several weeks.

8. WHO CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF LOWER RATES

Borrowers, home buyers and home owners and investors are likely to benefit after the Federal Reserve said it may not raise rates at all during 2019.

9. DUBAI FINDS ITSELF ENTANGLED IN R. KELLY CASE

Dubai finds itself entangled in the sex abuse case against the R&B singer after he asked a U.S. judge to allow him to perform at the Arabian Peninsula sheikhdom.

10. GET READY FOR THE MADNESS

Reigning national champion Villanova will be in action along with Michigan, the runner-up from a year ago, as the NCAA Tournament gets underway.

