10 things to know for today

In this March 24, 2019, photo, Special counsel Robert Mueller departs St. John's Episcopal Church, across from the White House in Washington.  Photo Credit: AP/Cliff Owen

By The Associated Press
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HIJACKED TANKER ARRIVES SAFELY IN MALTA

A Maltese special operations team boards a vessel that had been hijacked by migrants rescued at sea, and returns control to the captain, before escorting it to a Maltese port.

2. SPECULATION RISES OVER TRUMP PARDONS

The president's closest advisers and GOP allies say such a move could ignite a political firestorm if he pardons those charged in the Russia probe.

3. 'IT DOESN'T OPEN'

Survivors of the mosque attacks in New Zealand describe to the AP confusion and terror at a door they couldn't open on one side of the main prayer room in the Al Noor mosque.

4. MUELLER'S EVIDENCE LIKELY A MASSIVE AMOUNT OF MATERIAL

Democratic lawmakers say what they really want is documentation of everything — and an idea of how that evidence guided the special counsel's conclusions.

5. THE FALLOUT FROM THE JUSSIE SMOLLETT CASE

The "Empire" actor's bizarre saga has shaken the public trust, exposed the country's deep racial wounds and damaged his acting career and advocacy for African-Americans and LGBT issues.

6. WHERE WINNING POWERBALL TICKET WAS SOLD

A single ticket sold in Wisconsin matches all six numbers in the drawing to win the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

7. AID FINALLY REACHES ZIMBABWE VILLAGE

Cyclone-devastated Machongwe pauses from retrieving and burying their dead to welcome the first humanitarian aid from the outside world nearly two weeks after the storm.

8. WHAT CREATES QUANDARY FOR POLICE

Federal legalization for hemp as authorities lack the technology to distinguish marijuana from agricultural hemp at a roadside stop, AP learns.

9. OFFICE BUILDING CATCHES FIRE IN BANGLADESH CAPITAL

A fire breaks out in a high-rise in Dhaka and some people are feared trapped inside while some reports say several people fell from the building trying to escape.

10. ONLY CINDERELLA LEFT IN THIS DANCE

The closest thing to a long shot left in the NCAA Tournament is No. 12 seed Oregon and the Ducks will face top-seeded Virginia.

By The Associated Press

