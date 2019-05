10 things to know for today

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT TANKER SATELLITE IMAGES SHOW

The pictures obtained by the AP show no major visible damage to the four oil tankers anchored off the United Arab Emirates that were damaged by what Gulf officials described as "sabotage."

2. U.S. TARGETS MORE CHINESE GOODS FOR NEW TARIFF HIKES

Washington has issued a $300 billion target list of Chinese imports including laptop computers for more tariff hikes, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing.

3. BARR OPENS 2ND INVESTIGATION OF RUSSIA PROBE

The attorney general appoints a U.S. attorney to examine the origins of the Russia investigation and determine if intelligence collection involving the Trump campaign was "lawful and appropriate," a source tells AP.

4. REPORT LINKS ONLINE DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN TO IRAN

An internet watchdog says a fake Twitter account unmasked by the AP was but one piece of a vast campaign aimed at seeding anti-Saudi, anti-Israel and anti-American stories across the internet.

5. TRUMP OFFICIALS DISCUSSED DEPORTING FAMILIES

But the idea was tabled as the Trump administration grappled with straining resources and an influx of Central Americans crossing the border, sources tell AP.

6. NTSB TO INVESTIGATE DEADLY MIDAIR COLLISION IN ALASKA

A team of federal accident investigators will try to piece together what caused a collision between two sightseeing planes that killed at least four people.

7. DATA SHOWS ISRAELI SETTLEMENTS BOOSTED AFTER TRUMP ELECTION

Israel's government went on a spending binge in its West Bank settlements after Trump's victory in 2016, official data obtained by the AP finds.

8. WHERE 'STATELESS' IS AN ISSUE

A growing number of children are essentially without country after being born in other nations to Venezuelans who have fled the crisis in their homeland.

9. CLIMATE CHANGE HITTING REAL ESTATE MARKET

Some research suggests rising sea levels and flooding brought by global warming are harming coastal property values, but how much is an open question.

10. WHATSAPP DISCOVERS SPYWARE THAT INFECTED WITH A CALL ALONE

Spyware crafted by a sophisticated group of hackers-for-hire took advantage of a flaw in the WhatsApp communications program to remotely hijack dozens of phones, the company says.