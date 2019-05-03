TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
SEARCH
48° Good Morning
NewsNation

10 things to know for today

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen listens to a question while testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on Capitol Hill, in Washington on Feb. 27. Photo Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

By The Associated Press
Print

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BARR BESIEGED BY ALLEGATIONS OF BEING TRUMP'S PROTECTOR

Attorney General William Barr has emerged as arguably the most divisive figure in Donald Trump's administration.

2. 2020 CAMPAIGNS GRAPPLE WITH HOW TO MANANGE CYBERSECURITY

Whether presidential campaigns have learned from the cyberattacks in the 2016 election is a critical question ahead as the 2020 election approaches.

3. WHAT'S NEXT FOR VENEZUELA AFTER DAYS OF TIMULT

President Nicolás Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó are unable to deliver a knock-out blow as Venezuela spirals deeper into neglect, isolation and desperation.

4. WHERE A CYCLONE HAS MADE LANDFALL

Fani has hit India's eastern coast as a grade 5 storm, lashing the emptied beaches with rain and wind gusting up to 127 miles per hour with 1.2 million people evacuated.

5. THAI KING'S FUTURE ROLE STILL UNCLEAR

Ahead of the formal coronation of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, what he will do with the power and influence of his status is still not clear.

6. LANDLORD WHO REFUSED TO RENT TO MUSLIM MEN SETTLES LAWSUIT

A Denver landlord who was recorded telling her tenant to find an "American person ... good like you and me" to sublease her property instead of a Muslim father and son seeking to open their second restaurant must pay the men $675,000 under a settlement.

7. FAMILIES SUFFER IN 'LAWLESS' WORLD OF SERVICE DOGS

Federal disability law limits local training and certification requirements. As a result, experts say it's a buyer beware market.

8. WHO'S LOOKING TO REGAIN SPOTLIGHT IN CROWED 2020 FIELD

Kamala Harris won praise from liberals for seemingly stumping Attorney General William Barr during a contentious hearing over special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

9. MICHAEL COHEN DUE TO REPORT TO FEDERAL PRISON

Trump's former lawyer and fixer is due to report Monday to the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville to start a three-year sentence for paying hush-money to women who alleged affairs with Trump, lying to Congress and other crimes.

10. NORTH CAROLINA LAWYER NAMED MISS USA

Cheslie Kryst of Charlotte who represents prison inmates for free won the Miss USA title, describing herself as a "weird kid" with a "unibrow."

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel Photos: Street clashes, demonstrations in Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido took to the Troops loyal to Guaidó take cover as shots fired
Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Sen. Amy Klobuchar 20 for 2020: What to know about the Democratic candidates
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Joe Biden has formally entered the 2020 race Former VP Joe Biden launches 2020 presidential bid
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report