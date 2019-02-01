TODAY'S PAPER
10 things to know for today

A woman passes an ice-covered fountain in Manhattan's

A woman passes an ice-covered fountain in Manhattan's Bryant Park on Jan. 5, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Mark Lennihan

By The Associated Press
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP, PELOSI REMAIN FAR APART ON BORDER WALL ISSUE                                

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declared there'll be no "wall money" in any compromise border security deal as she and President Donald Trump signaled congressional negotiators may never satisfy his demands.

2. U.S. TO WITHDRAW FROM NUCLEAR ARMS TREATY

The Trump administration is poised to announce it is withdrawing from a treaty that has been a centerpiece of superpower arms control since the Cold War.

3. WHICH OF TRUMP'S CLOSE ASSOCIATES IS HEADED BACK TO COURT?

Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone is due back in court in the special counsel's Russia investigation as prosecutors say they have recovered "voluminous and complex" potential evidence in the case.

4. VENEZUELAN OPPOSITION LEADER TELLS  POLICE TO LEAVE HIS FAMILY ALONE

Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, warned officers from a feared state security unit to stay away from his family after he accused them of showing up at his apartment.

5. MIDWEST AWAITS SPRING-LIKE THAW

Just days after the arctic conditions, forecasts say, the Midwest will seemingly swing into another season, with temperatures climbing by as much as 80 degrees.

6. AP WAS THERE:  KHOMEINI RETURNS TO IRAN

On this day, exiled Shiite leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, returned to Iran in 1979, ahead of the Islamic Revolution.

7. TRUMP NOW SAYS HE AND HIS INTEL CHIEFS AGREE

A day after he lashed out at U.S. intelligence agency chiefs over their assessments of global threats, President Donald Trump abruptly reversed course and said he and the intelligence community "are all on the same page."

8. S. KOREAN WOMAN ENSLAVED BY JAPAN'S MILITARY MOURNED

The funeral procession of a woman sexually enslaved by Japanese soldiers as a girl during World War II concluded where Kim Bok-dong had protested for decades against what she called Japanese failure to come to terms with its wartime brutality.

9. CUBAN EVANGELICALS PUSH BACK AGAINST  SAME-SEX MARRIAGE

A Cuban government push to legalize same-sex marriage has set off an unprecedented reaction from the island's rapidly growing evangelical churches.

10. NEARLY HALF OF U.S. ADULTS HAVE HEART OR BLOOD VESSEL DISEASE

A new report estimates nearly half of all U.S. adults have some form of heart or blood vessel disease, a medical milestone mostly due to recent guidelines that expanded how many people have high blood pressure.

By The Associated Press

