10 things to know today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEFENDING TRUMP HARDLY A DREAM JOB

Lawyers who have been asked to help represent the president have spurned the assignment at least partly out of concerns he wouldn't pay his bills and doesn't listen to legal advice.

2. STRAINED BACKDROP OVER TRUMP-ABE MEETING

The U.S. president's planned meeting with Kim Jong Un and Trump's push for new tariffs is creating unease ahead of a Florida visit from Japan's leader.

3. WHAT SET OFF SYRIAN AIR DEFENSE

Underscoring the chaotic dynamic of multiple actors in the war, state TV says it was a false alarm and not an outside aggression and incoming airstrikes.

4. CUBA'S PRESUMPTIVE NEXT LEADER NOT TIPPING HAND

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Miguel Diaz-Canel has largely stayed out of the limelight and not given Cubans a clear picture of what to expect from his leadership.

5. STARBUCKS FACES IMAGE CRISIS AFTER ARREST OF 2 BLACK MEN

The episode at one of its stores in Philadelphia highlights the risks involved for large corporations that tie their brands so closely to social messaging.

6. ISRAELI DOCUMENTARY EXPOSES RAW WOUNDS

A new series on the problematic integration of Middle Eastern Jews by Israel's European founders in the 1950s reopens old wounds of an ethnic divide within Judaism.

7. WHERE THE PUSH FOR LEGALIZED POT IS HEADING

Utah and Oklahoma, two of the most conservative states in the country, further underscoring how quickly feelings about marijuana are changing in America.

8. SCIENTISTS USE MODEL IN LAND LOSS FIGHT

A massive replica of the lower Mississippi River will help experts study the river and how sediment can be used from it to fight coastal erosion.

9. ABC MAKES UNUSUAL DECISION TO RELEASE ALL OF COMEY INTERVIEW

The network released a full transcript of its nearly five-hour talk with the former FBI director, including all the material that was not included in the broadcast.

10. VINTAGE PERFORMANCE BY D-WADE LIFTS HEAT

Dwyane Wade turns back the clock by scoring 28 points to spoil the 76ers' 17-game winning streak and lead Miami to a 113-103 Game 2 win over Philadelphia.