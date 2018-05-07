10 things to know for today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DESTRUCTIVE HAWAII VOLCANO FORCES EVACUATIONS

The Kilauea volcano wipes out 26 homes and spews lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving at least 1,700 evacuated residents unsure how long they will be displaced.

2. WHO'S OFF TO A ROUGH START

Rudy Giuliani is having trouble staying on message and Alan Dershowitz says Trump's new attorney is aiding the special counsel's investigation.

3. HOW SYRIA'S KURDS ARE DISPENSING JUSTICE

After defeating the Islamic State group in battle, the region's court system is emphasizing leniency and reconciliation.

4. CHELSEA MANNING RUNNING FOR US SENATE

America's most famous convicted leaker tells AP she's serious about winning Maryland's Democratic primary, but political analysts view her more as a protest candidate.

5. WORRY, FEAR IN TEHRAN AHEAD OF TRUMP'S DECISION ON ATOMIC DEAL

The 2015 deal has not helped address the Islamic Republic's high unemployment. Banks remain saddled with massive bad loans from the sanctions era, and government corruption persists.

6. MILITARY SEEKS TO LIMIT CONGRESS ON FIXING CHILD SEX ASSAULT

U.S. military officials want to limit congressional efforts to address child-on-child sexual assaults on bases, even as new AP data show the problem is larger than previously acknowledged.

7. HOMELAND SECURITY BEHIND IN BALLOT RISK ASSESSMENTS

The federal government has completed full cybersecurity reviews of the election systems in just nine states as the U.S. midterm elections begin in earnest.

8. WHAT'S ON MICROSOFT'S AGENDA

Its conference for software developers features sessions on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, internet-connected devices and virtual reality.

9. OH WHAT A NIGHT

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are enshrined in the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's show.

10. 'GOLDEN' RUN CONTINUES FOR FIRST-YEAR NHL TEAM

Marc-Andre Fleury backstops the expansion Vegas Golden Knights to the Western Conference Final in their inaugural season after beating San Jose in six games.