10 things to know for today

1. LEFTIST WINS BIG IN MEXICO ELECTION

Angry and frustrated over corruption and violence, voters elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, giving him a mandate to upend the political establishment and govern for the poor.

2. TODDLER'S BIRTHDAY PARTY HIT BY VIOLENCE IN IDAHO

Several refugee families, who escaped danger in their homelands, were enjoying a 3-year-old's celebration in Boise when a man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children and the adults who tried to intervene.

3. AP: BORDER PATROL ARRESTS DROP SHARPLY IN JUNE

The drop may reflect seasonal trends or it could signal that Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy to criminally prosecute every adult who enters the country illegally is having a deterrent effect.

4. NEXT FRONTIER IN FAKE NEWS BATTLE: 'DEEPFAKE' VIDEOS

There is rising concern that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns or jeopardize national security.

5. US SETS TIMELINE FOR NORTH KOREA DENUCLEARIZATION

The goal is one year, although U.S. intelligence reports signs that Pyongyang doesn't intend to fully give up its arsenal.

6. WHO MAINE SENATOR WOULD OPPOSE FOR HIGH COURT

Republican Susan Collins says she would oppose any Supreme Court nominee she believed would overturn Roe v. Wade.

7. RESCUE EFFORT IN THAILAND GETS BOOST

Divers are making progress through a key passageway inside the flooded mountain cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing for more than a week.

8. WHERE HIV EPIDEMIC IS RISING

In Indonesia, where researchers say the virus that causes AIDS is being fueled by a gay hate climate.

9. JUST CALL HER PROFESSOR FIONA

The Cincinnati Zoo's globally famous premature hippo is increasingly becoming an educational and literary force.

10. NOW HE'S 'LA-BRON'

LeBron James, the four-time NBA MVP, is signing a mega $150-million-plus deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving Cleveland for the second time in his brilliant career.