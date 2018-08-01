10 things to know for today

TODAY'S PAPER
By The Associated Press
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ALARMS BLARE ABOUT RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE IN US ELECTIONS

The Trump administration is facing bipartisan criticism that it has no clear national strategy to protect the country during the upcoming midterms and beyond.

2. MIRACLE IN MEXICO

All 103 aboard an Aeromexico jetliner have survived a fiery crash in Durango after the pilot aborted takeoff in stormy weather and crashed into a field just past the runway.

3. HUMAN REMAINS NORTH KOREA TURNED OVER ON WAY TO HONOLULU

Scientists will then begin the process of trying to match DNA from the bones to those of U.S. soldiers who didn't return from the Korean War.

4. WHAT PROSECUTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT MANAFORT

Trump's former campaign chairman orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws, leaving behind a trail of lies as he lived a lavish lifestyle.

5. 3D-PRINTED PLASTIC GUNS HALTED

A federal judge in Seattle stopped the release of blueprints to make the untraceable and undetectable weapons as Trump questions whether his administration should have allowed it in the first place.

6. TRUMP FIRES UP FLORIDA CROWD

During a raucous rally in Tampa, the president wrongly stated that shoppers need to show photo identification to buy groceries and accused Democrats of obstructing his agenda.

7. WHO WON PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION IN ZIMBABWE

The ruling ZANU-PF party wins a majority of seats as Zimbabweans brace for the first official results of the presidential election.

8. ARGENTINE ABORTION VOTE RANKLES MANY

A campaign to expand legal abortions in Pope Francis' homeland is proving divisive — especially among doctors.

9. INFLATION, GAS PRICES, TARIFFS SQUEEZE CONSUMERS

The prices for a can of Coca-Cola, a package of Pampers and plane tickets are all expected to go up in the coming months.

10. WHAT'S CHANGING IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Under a new NCAA rule, players will be able get into four games and still take a redshirt season.

