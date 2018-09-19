10 things to know for today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT KAVANAUGH ACCUSER IS INSISTING

Christine Blasey Ford wants the FBI to investigate her decades-old allegation that she was sexually assaulted by the Supreme Court nominee before testifying on Capitol Hill.

2. KOREAS SUMMIT PRODUCES SWEEPING AGREEMENTS

Kim Jong Un promises to permanently dismantle North Korea's main nuclear complex if the U.S. takes corresponding measures.

3. 'A NIGHTMARE THAT JUST WON'T END'

Those are the words of North Carolina's governor, who is pleading with thousands of hurricane evacuees to be patient and not return home just yet.

4. FEELING YOUR PAIN

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When Trump visits hurricane-flooded North Carolina, he'll be just the latest U.S. president to tread the tricky politics of national disasters.

5. ELIZABETH SMART REASSURED BY AUTHORITIES

Wanda Barzee, who helped kidnap Smart when she was 14 and stood by as she was sexually assaulted, will be closely watched when she's released from prison.

6. TAX LAW LIMIT ON DEDUCTIONS A CAMPAIGN ISSUE

Democrats are focusing on the potential for the new GOP tax law to hurt certain voters in high-tax states such as California, New Jersey and New York.

7. TRUMP: DECLASSIFIED RUSSIA PROBE PAPERS EXPOSE 'BAD THINGS'

Experts say the president's decision may expose sensitive sources and methods and brush up against privacy law protections.

8. CHINA'S PREMIER APPEALS FOR FREE TRADE

Li Keqiang is advocating more open markets and promising to improve conditions for foreign companies amid the escalating U.S.-Chinese tariff battle.

9. NOT-SO-NICE CANADIANS INVADING US WATERS

Experts say aggressive green crabs migrating from Nova Scotia are a threat to the coastal ecosystem.

10. CALIFORNIA CITY LATEST TO REDO 'SEXIST' SCHOOL DRESS CODE

A school district near San Francisco becomes the latest to adopt a dress code allowing midriff-baring shirts and short shorts that it says is less sexist.