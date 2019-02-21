10 things to know for today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'EMPIRE' ACTOR GOES FROM VICTIM TO ACCUSED FELON

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to face accusations that he filed a false police report when he told authorities he was attacked in Chicago by two men.

2. FIRE IN ANCIENT SHOPPING DISTRICT IN BANGLADESH KILLS DOZENS

A devastating fire raced through densely packed buildings in a centuries-old shopping district in Bangladesh's capital, killing at least 81 people, officials and witnesses say.

3. WHO IS PREPARING RESOLUTION AGAINST TRUMP DECLARATION

House Democrats will file a resolution aimed at blocking the national emergency declaration President Donald Trump has issued to help finance his wall along the Southwest border.

4. ADVOCATES: U.S. STILL SEPARATING MIGRANT FAMILIES NEEDLESSLY

The Texas Civil Rights Project released a report that counts 272 separations at a single Texas courthouse since June, when President Donald Trump issued an executive order ending widespread separations.

5. FEDS SAY COAST GUARD OFFICER COMPILED HIT LIST OF LAWMAKERS

Prosecutors say a Coast Guard lieutenant is a "domestic terrorist" who wrote about biological attacks and had what appeared to be a hit list that included prominent Democrats and media figures.

6. POPE DEMANDS BISHOPS ACT TO END SCOURGE OF SEX ABUSE

Pope Francis warns bishops the Catholic faithful are demanding more than just condemnation of clergy sex abuse but concrete action to respond to the scandal.

7. WHY 2ND TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT IS A CRUCIAL MOMENT FOR S. KOREA LEADER

The upcoming Trump-Kim meeting will be a crucial moment for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is desperate for more room to continue his engagement with North Korea, now limited by tough U.S.-led sanctions.

8. CLIMATE THREAT DOUBTER LEADING EFFORT TO ADVISE TRUMP

The Trump administration is exploring the idea of forming a special committee to look at climate change and security risks, with the effort being coordinated by a 79-year-old physicist who rejects mainstream climate science.

9. HURRICANES CREATE NATURAL CLIMATE CHANGE LABS IN PUERTO RICO

Hurricanes that pounded Puerto Rico in 2017 may give scientists clues to how the world will respond to climate change and increasingly severe weather.

10. WHAT'S NEXT FOR NO. 1 DUKE, ZION AFTER KNEE INJURY

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says Zion Williamson's knee is stable and the sprain is mild, but doesn't know how much time his star freshman will miss.