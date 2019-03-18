10 things to know for today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHERE NEW ZEALAND SHOOTING SUSPECT GOT GUNS

A Christchurch gun shop acknowledges selling guns online to the 28-year-old white supremacist accused of killing 50 people in mosque shootings.

2. ELIZABETH WARREN EMBRACES UNDERDOG ROLE FOR 2020

The Massachusetts senator tells the AP that she sees a plus in skipping high-dollar fundraising events in favor of spending time with rank-and-file voters.

3. RX PRICE WAR A MURKY BATTLE

Outside groups involved in political fights like efforts to lower prescription drug prices are not always clear about who they represent and where their money comes from.

4. 'WE ARE IN NOBODY'S POCKET'

Moshe Feiglin is an ultranationalist libertarian with a criminal record who vows to legalize marijuana and could emerge as a kingmaker in the tight race for Israeli prime minister.

5. #GIRLSTOO: R. KELLY CASE SPOTLIGHTS ABUSE OF GIRLS

The arrest of the R&B singer on charges of sexually abusing girls as young as 13 refocuses the #MeToo movement on underage victims and girls of color, AP finds.

6. KANSAS HOPES TO RESURRECT PROOF-OF-CITIZENSHIP VOTING LAW

A federal appeals court will consider the constitutionality of a struck-down Kansas law that had required people to provide documents proving their U.S. citizenship before they could register to vote.

7. NATURAL DISASTERS KILL DOZENS IN INDONESIA

Flash floods and mudslides triggered by downpours tear through mountainside villages in the Southeast Asian nation's easternmost province, killing nearly 80 people.

8. BE KIND, PLEASE REWIND

Come the end of the month, a Blockbuster Video in Bend, Oregon, will be the last one standing and the nostalgia factor is drawing tourists from as far as Taiwan.

9. KING OF SURF GUITAR DIES

Dick Dale's pounding, blaringly loud power-chord instrumentals prompted director Quentin Tarantino to select "Miserlou" as the theme song of his 1994 film "Pulp Fiction."

10. WHO'S FAVORED IN NCAA TOURNAMENT

Duke is the overall top seed for March Madness and the oddsmakers have the Blue Devils as the 9-4 favorites to win it all.