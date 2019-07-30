10 things to know for today

TODAY'S PAPER
Hina Moheyuddin, left, comforts Noshaba Afzal during a vigil Monday in Gilroy, Calif., for victims of the Sunday evening shooting that left three people dead at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday. Photo Credit: AP / Noah Berger

By The Associated Press
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEMOCRATIC DEBATE COULD WINNOW THE FIELD

The second set of presidential debates over two nights in Detroit will be a last chance for some 2020 candidates to be considered serious contenders.

2. WHAT DEMOGRAPHIC COULD IMPACT TRUMP

The president's recent return to racial politics risks alienating professional, suburban women — a critical voting bloc in the 2020 election.

3. EXPERTS: CHECK EMERGENCY PLANS AFTER FESTIVAL SHOOTING

Among their recommendations: A perimeter fence with roving police patrols, drones, security cameras, social media monitoring, bag checks, metal detectors and limiting points of entry.

4. 'WE ARE LOSING HOPE'

Since the United States has increased sanctions on Iran, the prices for imported medicines have soared in Tehran as the national currency tumbles against the dollar.

5. TRUMP NOT THE 1ST TO MAKE RACIAL GESTURES

Throughout American history, presidents have uttered comments, issued decisions and made public and private moves that critics said were racist, either at the time or in later generations.

6. CAPITAL ONE TARGET OF MASSIVE DATA BREACH

A hacker who goes by the handle "erratic" gained access to personal information from more than 100 million of the bank's credit applications.

7. WHO'S IN LIMBO?

Thousands of Cubans living in the United States have had their hopes of reuniting with family members put on hold since the Trump administration severely restricted legal migration.

8. TRUMP TO BE PART OF HISTORICAL CELEBRATION AT JAMESTOWN

Virginia is commemorating the 400th anniversary of the rise of American democracy, but Trump's decision to go has led black state lawmakers to boycott the ceremony.

9. KATY PERRY LOSES RARE COPYRIGHT CASE

Jurors who found that the pop star and her team copied her 2013 hit "Dark Horse" will now decide how much they owe a Christian rapper and his co-writers.

10. NFL COMMISSIONER ORDERED TO TESTIFY

A Louisiana judge orders Roger Goodell and three officials from January's NFC title game be questioned under oath about the infamous "no-call" that helped the Rams beat the Saints.

